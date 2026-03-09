A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy was in a crash Monday morning on Peach Orchard Road at Reedale Drive. The other vehicle rolled onto its side.

What’s Happening: The crash happened around 8 a.m. Sheriff’s officials say another driver turned left in front of the deputy’s vehicle, causing the collision. Richmond County firefighters responded and helped pull the driver out of the overturned vehicle.

What’s Important: The Georgia State Patrol is leading the crash investigation. One lane on Peach Orchard Road near Reedale Drive is closed while the scene is cleared.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers near Peach Orchard Road and Reedale Drive should expect delays and use caution in the area.