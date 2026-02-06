Listen to this post

As the world continues to shift into a digital jungle, technology doesn’t fail to bring about new and exciting creations. However, some of these creations end up frustrating and confusing citizens. Two of them include excessively bright high beams and new LED headlights.

According to law enforcement officials in Cherokee, Gwinnett, and Johns Creek, officers are trained to enforce proper high beam use.

Lieutenant John S. Brookshire of Johns Creek notes that “It’s a great tool to assist in detecting impaired drivers, so we do proactively look for this violation.”

Across Cherokee, Gwinnett, and Johns Creek, all officers enforce this rule under Georgia Law. This law states that when driving with one’s high beams on and another vehicle approaches within 500 feet, the driver must adjust their high beams so they are not shining into the oncoming driver’s eyes.

Excessively bright high beams are an issue recognized by officers throughout Georgia, with 160 citations issued last year in Gwinnett County alone.

To help citizens manage driving while experiencing difficulty due to bright high beams, officers recommend looking at the white line on their side of the roadway, slowing down and increasing distance, keeping your windshield clean, and, if necessary, pulling over until vision is restored.