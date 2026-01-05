In 2024, Gwinnett County reported that 533 guns were stolen. Local officials stress that securing firearms is crucial to preventing these thefts.

What’s Happening: To combat the rise in gun thefts, the Gwinnett County Community Affairs Section is offering Firearm Safety and Security classes.

These classes teach best practices for safe gun handling.

Registration is necessary, and places are limited.

What’s Important: Registration is required ahead of time. Youth looking to attend must have a parent or guardian present.

How to Register: Residents can register for the classes at GwinnettCounty.com/FirearmSafety.