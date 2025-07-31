DeKalb County Police will distribute free gun safes to local residents on August 9 in response to the recent fatal shooting of a 5-year-old child.

The giveaway aims to promote responsible firearm storage and prevent accidental shootings. Gun safes will be available at all four DeKalb County police precincts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Responsible firearm storage can help prevent accidental shootings and save lives, police officials said.

To qualify, participants must be at least 21 years old, own a gun, and live in DeKalb County. Each household can receive one safe while supplies last.

The distribution will take place at the North Central Precinct in Tucker, South Precinct in Decatur, East Precinct in Lithonia, and Tucker Precinct.

Residents with questions can call (770) 724-7477.