A bicyclist is in the hospital after colliding with an SUV at the intersection of Cumming and Hickman Roads in Richmond County Sunday evening.

🚲 What Happened: According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the cyclist failed to stop at a stop sign while traveling east on Cumming Road around 7:48 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies reported the SUV was legally stopped on Hickman Road facing south, waiting for another vehicle to complete a left turn onto Cumming Road

The cyclist struck the front of the stopped SUV after running the stop sign

🏥 Current Status: First responders transported the injured cyclist to a local hospital where they remain in serious condition, according to sheriff’s officials.

⚖️ Official Finding: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has determined the cyclist was at fault for failure to stop at the stop sign, based on their preliminary investigation.

