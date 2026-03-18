Listen to this post

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is directing traffic away from an area near 1419 Columbia Nitrogen Drive in Augusta after a possible chemical leak was reported.

What’s Happening: Deputies are on scene helping control traffic around the area. The sheriff’s office asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

What’s Important: The sheriff’s office said emergency personnel are working at the scene. No details about the type or source of the possible chemical leak were provided.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers near Columbia Nitrogen Drive should find another route. The road will remain restricted until officials say it is safe to reopen.