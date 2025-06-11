Carrollton drivers are facing significant disruptions after a police officer was struck by a vehicle, leading to the complete closure of Highway 27 North at Ingles. The incident has prompted a major emergency response, and motorists are being advised to find alternative routes.

🚦 What’s Unfolding: The Carrollton Police Department reported that one of their officers was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic near the Ingles. Consequently, all northbound lanes of Highway 27 at that location were shut down.

The injured officer was airlifted to an Atlanta-area hospital. The department later shared that, “Our officer is in serious, but stable condition,” and added, “Thank you for all of your prayers. We appreciate all of you.”

🗺️ Navigating the Area: Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area completely to allow emergency crews to work efficiently and to prevent further traffic congestion.