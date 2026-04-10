Listen to this post

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office is putting drivers on notice: those lifted-front, dropped-rear trucks you’ve been seeing around town are illegal in Georgia, and deputies are done looking the other way.

The agency posted a public warning this week about the so-called “Carolina squat” — a vehicle modification where the front end sits significantly higher than the rear, giving trucks and SUVs a nose-up, tail-down stance that’s become a popular trend.

The 4-inch Rule: Under Georgia law the front of a vehicle cannot sit more than 4 inches higher than the rear. Anything beyond that is a violation.

What’s Happening: The sheriff’s office said deputies have been seeing more of these modified vehicles locally. The Georgia State Patrol is also enforcing the law.

The agency confirmed it has already worked a crash in Candler County involving a squatted truck. According to the sheriff’s office, visibility was a factor in that wreck, noting that raising the front end reduces a driver’s ability to see what is directly in front of the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the warning applies primarily to trucks and SUVs, though the post noted passenger cars modified the same way would also be covered under the law.

Enforcement: Deputies and state troopers carry tape measures and are actively measuring vehicles during traffic stops. Drivers found in violation face a citation under state law.