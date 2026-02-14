Listen to this post

Brunswick has received a $16,000 state grant to purchase safety equipment for police, fire and public works personnel who respond to roadside incidents.

What’s Happening: The Statewide Traffic Incident Management Services grant funded upgraded tools for Brunswick police, fire and public works crews.

New equipment includes:

Light wands for every police officer and fire apparatus



Hands-free, helmet-mounted headlamps



Personal body lights for low-light conditions



High-visibility tri-stand traffic cones with integrated commander lights

What’s Important: The equipment is designed to increase visibility for responders working at night and during roadside incidents. Brunswick Emergency Management Coordinator Alec Eaton said the city’s priority is to “protect our responders and protect our residents.”

Brunswick Police Chief Angela Smith said the illuminated wands “improve officer safety by making traffic control hand signals unmistakable at night, reducing the risk of accidents.”

How This Affects Real People: Drivers in Brunswick may see brighter lights and clearer traffic control signals at crash scenes, road work sites and nighttime events. City officials said the equipment is intended to increase visibility during roadside operations and increase awareness around active sites.

What’s Next: City personnel are continuing to complete annual Traffic Incident Management training focused on safety techniques and best practices.