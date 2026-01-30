Listen to this post

Brookhaven Police responded Thursday to social media posts claiming an immigration enforcement roadblock occurred on Clairmont Road.

What’s Happening:

The Brookhaven Police Department issued a statement Friday addressing a photo circulating online that showed police vehicles on Clairmont Road. Officers responded to a five-vehicle traffic accident on Clairmont Road on Thursday, January 29.

What’s Confirmed:

  • Five vehicles were involved in a traffic accident on Clairmont Road
  • Brookhaven Police officers closed lanes temporarily while responding to the accident
  • The department said no immigration enforcement activity occurred
  • No vehicles were stopped for immigration checks

What Happens Next:

The department directed residents with questions about police activity to check official city channels or sign up for Brookhaven Alert at brookhavenga.gov/483/Brookhaven-Alert.

