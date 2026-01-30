Listen to this post
Brookhaven Police responded Thursday to social media posts claiming an immigration enforcement roadblock occurred on Clairmont Road.
What’s Happening:
The Brookhaven Police Department issued a statement Friday addressing a photo circulating online that showed police vehicles on Clairmont Road. Officers responded to a five-vehicle traffic accident on Clairmont Road on Thursday, January 29.
What’s Confirmed:
- Five vehicles were involved in a traffic accident on Clairmont Road
- Brookhaven Police officers closed lanes temporarily while responding to the accident
- The department said no immigration enforcement activity occurred
- No vehicles were stopped for immigration checks
What Happens Next:
The department directed residents with questions about police activity to check official city channels or sign up for Brookhaven Alert at brookhavenga.gov/483/Brookhaven-Alert.