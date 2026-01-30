Listen to this post

Brookhaven Police responded Thursday to social media posts claiming an immigration enforcement roadblock occurred on Clairmont Road.

What’s Happening:

The Brookhaven Police Department issued a statement Friday addressing a photo circulating online that showed police vehicles on Clairmont Road. Officers responded to a five-vehicle traffic accident on Clairmont Road on Thursday, January 29.

What’s Confirmed:

Five vehicles were involved in a traffic accident on Clairmont Road

Brookhaven Police officers closed lanes temporarily while responding to the accident

The department said no immigration enforcement activity occurred

No vehicles were stopped for immigration checks

What Happens Next:

The department directed residents with questions about police activity to check official city channels or sign up for Brookhaven Alert at brookhavenga.gov/483/Brookhaven-Alert.