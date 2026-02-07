Listen to this post

Albany police told drivers and walkers to stay away from part of Broad Avenue on Saturday because of heavy smoke.

What’s Happening: The advisory covers Broad Avenue between the Jefferson and Jackson intersections, in the eastbound direction. The department called the smoke conditions “hazardous” and asked residents to avoid the area if they can.

What’s Still Unknown: Police did not say what is causing the smoke. It is also unclear whether any roads have been closed.

What Happens Next: The department said it will post updates when it has more information.