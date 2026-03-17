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A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a CSX train in Barrow County on Monday after the conductor spotted him lying on the tracks.

What’s Happening: Johnny Ray Gooch was killed after a CSX train struck him at Atlanta Highway NW and Cedar Creek Road in Winder at around 11:59 a.m. on March 16.

The conductor called 911 after seeing a man lying on the tracks and being unable to stop the train in time. Gooch was pronounced dead at the scene.

What’s Important: The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office responded along with emergency personnel and is investigating the incident. No additional details have been released.

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