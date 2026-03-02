Listen to this post

The Atlanta Police Department says its Center for Diversion and Services kept 101 people out of jail last month by connecting them to health and housing services instead. The center has counted 1,444 diversions between January 20, 2025 and February 28, 2026.

What’s Happening: The Center for Diversion and Services is run by the City of Atlanta alongside Grady Health System and a network of community organizations. The program is designed to reduce arrests for non-violent offenses tied to mental health challenges, substance use, homelessness, and extreme poverty.

What’s Important: To qualify, a person must be 18 or older, involved in a non-violent offense, have no outstanding warrants, and agree to participate on their own.

Officers decide on a case-by-case basis whether to transport someone to the center instead of making an arrest.

How This Affects Real People: People sent to the center receive immediate stabilization and an assessment of their needs, then get connected to treatment, housing resources, and other support services. Once a person is transferred, the center takes over their care.

Atlanta police only return if additional help is needed.