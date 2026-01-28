“This (the Reiner killings) is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies. Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues. It’s incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy especially when it ends in murder.” – then Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Trump is a pathetic excuse for a human being. His statements regarding the reason behind the brutal killing of Rob Reiner, a liberal Hollywood icon who was murdered by his mentally ill son, illustrate this fact.

Trump declared that Reiner had “driven people CRAZY by his obsession of President Donald J. Trump”. Trump also incorrectly and outrageously indicated that Reiner’s death was “ due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME”.

In the same Truth Social post, Trump then went on to ignore the horror of the event while pushing his narcissistic agenda. His tweet falsely bragged that his administration had exceeded “all goals and expectations of greatness”, a statement having nothing to do with the murders by Reiner’s mentally ill child.

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is real, but my definition is the exact opposite of Trump’s. In a sane world, TDS would be easily recognized. It should be defined as the “ignoring of truth and the substitution of blind support for anything that Donald Trump says or does ”. Thus, TDS is exhibited by virtually all MAGA supporters, although Rep. Greene has proven the exception.

There are the fully brainwashed true believers who really do have TDS. Many of them are Evangelical Christians, like Paula White and Franklyn Graham, who blatantly ignore Trump’s immoral and abhorrent behavior under the excuse that he can do no wrong because he is “God’s vessel” ( https://www.horemowna.org/daily-devotional/probable-role-of-president-trump-in-gods-end-time-plan-part-1 ).

And then there are the sly fakers, those using TDS to cover up their own sins or shortcomings. Or, with Washington politicians and greedy businessmen, to advance their own careers and make money.

Here are just three examples of gutless politicos who fake TDS… and blind support for a con artist… for their own benefit- VP Vance, Secretary of State Rubio and Senator Graham.

Before Trump was elected in 2016, JD Vance had this to say about him: “My god what an idiot”; “America’s Hitler”; “leading the white working class to a very dark place”; and “Mr. Trump is unfit for our nation’s highest office.”

In 2016, before Trump obtained real power, then Senator Marco Rubio declared: “He is a con artist. He runs on this idea he is fighting for the little guy, but he has spent his entire career sticking it to the little guy…” ; “Friends do not let friends vote for con artist” ; “A tough guy? This guy inherited $200 million. He’s never faced any struggle.”; and “Donald Trump has been…the most vulgar person to ever aspire to the presidency.”

In 2015 and 2016, Senator Graham stated:“I don’t believe that Donald Trump has the temperament and judgment to be commander in chief”; “He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot” and “What Mr. Trump is doing is undercutting everything we stand for. He’s undercutting how you win the war, he’s empowering the enemy, and he’s putting people at risk who are serving our country”.

After Trump’s statements following the Charlottesville, Va. white power march and his promotion of the Capitol insurrection of January 1, 2021, many former billionaire supporters in the business community disavowed Trump. It has been disgusting to see how many have rejoined the Trump camp just to get even richer ( https://truthout.org/articles/these-powerful-billionaires-disavowed-trump-after-january-6-now-they-back-him/ ).

Will the nation rid itself of Trump Derangement Syndrome? The answer for some of his current supporters is “yes”…as soon as he is gone and recognized by history as a disaster. However, the majority of the more brainwashed will still remember him with fondness, forgetting his immoral actions and words …and how he purposely split this nation into warring camps. Politicians like Graham, Rubio and Vance will have to live with their part in this travesty.

Note: This is an opinion article as designated by the the category placement on this website. It is not news coverage. If this disclaimer is funny to you, it isn’t aimed at you — but some of your friends and neighbors honestly have trouble telling the difference.