In just a couple of short weeks, on July 15th, Georgia will welcome thousands of sports patrons and Major League Baseball (MLB) fans to Truist Park for the 2025 All-Star Game (ASG). These visitors will have an opportunity to witness all that our great state has to offer as the best place to live, work and raise a family – from our trademark southern hospitality, welcoming communities, world-class facilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Our state’s population growth over the past 20 years in communities like Atlanta, Savannah, Macon, Augusta, Valdosta, Columbus and other great Georgia cities proves that Americans recognize Georgia’s greatness. Unfortunately, the MLB failed to see our state in this light when Commissioner Rob Manfred pulled the ASG from us in 2021 because of our election integrity legislation, SB 202.

The premise of his decision was that SB 202 created “…restrictions to the ballot box.” The data is clear that SB 202 did just the opposite—it created a secure environment that made it easier for Georgians to vote and harder to cheat. In fact, the 2022 and 2024 elections had higher registration and participation rates when compared to 2018 and 2020.

In the 2024 election, after the provisions set forth by SB 202 had been implemented, Georgia experienced record-breaking voter turnout with nearly 68 percent of eligible voters participating. This record exceeded the national turnout average of 65 percent.

As Georgians, we love to compete, whether it’s our Braves in the MLB or any of our other professional and college athletic teams. But we know that as great competitors, we must have a level playing field for all sides and participants, including in our elections.

Commissioner Manfred stated, “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” He further stated, “Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

Now that the record has been set straight and the premise of the MLB’s decision in 2021 has proven to be entirely misguided, the organization is beginning to make amends by once again awarding the 2025 game to the Capital of the South. However, I believe it is imperative that at the ASG press conference, the MLB’s leaders make clear that, despite what they were told, their assessment of SB 202 fell woefully short.

Georgians, like many Americans, respect and value a leader who is willing to admit they made a poor decision. I hope to hear the MLB dedicating a few moments of their time in Georgia to assuring sports fans across the nation that Georgia does a lot of things right—including its elections.

Representative Todd Jones represents the citizens of District 25, which includes portions of Forsyth and Fulton counties. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2016 and currently serves as Chairman of the Technology and Infrastructure Innovation Committee. He also serves on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, Education, Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications, Health, Judiciary and Ways & Means committees, as well as the Special Committee on Resource Management.

Note: This is an opinion article as designated by the the category placement on this website. It is not news coverage. If this disclaimer is funny to you, it isn’t aimed at you — but some of your friends and neighbors honestly have trouble telling the difference.