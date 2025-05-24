Dear Community,

In response to the recent upheaval in arts funding both locally and nationally, the Artistic Directors of Atlanta’s not-for-profit theatres are gathering together to share a message of support and solidarity with all of the amazing artists that call Atlanta home.

In the next few months we will continue to fight for new resources to fund our work and imagine creative new ways to achieve our missions. But through it all, we are united in our shared love for this art form and our deep admiration for our creative community. Since the beginning of human civilization, theatre and live storytelling have formed a vital part of our culture. Sharing stories helps us make meaning from a chaotic world; to share moments of extraordinary joy; and to connect with one another as a community. Our theaters teach the next generation of artists, inspire hope in audiences of all ages, and enrich the lives of Atlantans. We help foster more inspired and creative neighborhoods, and our work helps bring business to our district and is a vital part of the economy of our city.

We lift up the brilliant work happening on stages all across Atlanta, both under the lights and behind the scenes. We celebrate the amazing staff and Board members who work tirelessly to solve problems, large and small. We cherish every one of our dearest patrons and subscribers who share in the joy of our work and who support us directly. And we especially celebrate all of our tireless advocates, like our brilliant partners at Arts Capital|Atlanta, who are seeking to transform our region’s historic under-investment in the arts.

Atlanta is one of the most vibrant and creative cities in this country, and regardless of the challenges the future holds, we honor the beautiful artistic heart of our home, and commit to doing all we can to keep it beating.

We hope to see you there!

