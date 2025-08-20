The following is a letter from Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock to the county’s youth.

Dear Young People of Crisp County,

Your life is valuable beyond measure. Each one of you carries dreams, talents, and a future that should live to shine. In our community, every life is a thread that strengthens the fabric of who we are, and when even one thread is lost or broken, we all feel the weight of it.

Sometimes, you may witness something wrong—an act of violence, bullying, or a crime against another person. In those moments, silence may feel easier. But silence can also allow pain and harm to grow. Sharing what you know can save someone’s life, protect a friend, or keep another family from suffering a tragic loss of a loved one. And remember, if you are afraid, there are ways to share what you know anonymously. Your courage in speaking out will always matter more than your name.

The poet John Greenleaf Whittier once wrote: “For of all sad words of tongue or pen, the saddest are these: It might have been!” Think about that. Imagine knowing that you could have spoken up, but chose not to—and realizing later that your voice could have changed everything. None of us wants to live with the regret of “what might have been.” Instead, let us be a generation that chooses to do what is right, even when it is hard.

You are the future of Crisp County. Your choices matter. Your voice matters. And most importantly, your life matters. Value it, protect it, and honor it by also protecting the lives of those around you.

With respect and hope for your future,

Billy Hancock

Sheriff of Crisp County