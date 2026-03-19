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A peaceful morning commute on a MARTA train headed toward Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport took a turn — as they do.

Why It Matters: Violence on public transit affects everyone who depends on it to get to work, school, or the airport. If you ride MARTA, this happened on a route you probably take every single day.

What’s Happening: MARTA Police say officers responded to Airport Station at around 6:15 a.m. Thursday after two grown men decided a southbound train was the ideal venue for a fight — toddler style.

One of the men suffered bite wounds to his ear and chest. Yes, bite wounds. Both men were taken into custody, presumably to reflect on their choices.

When officers arrived, one of the men escalated things further by producing a knife. Authorities confirmed no one was actually stabbed.

Worth Noting: MARTA initially told reporters a stabbing had occurred. The agency later corrected that account, clarifying the injuries were from biting, not a blade. The fact that the initial report was of a stabbing indicate how bad the bite was.