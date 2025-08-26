ATLANTA — A man says a Delta flight turned violent when a flight attendant slapped him in front of his child. He’s now preparing to sue the airline.

What’s Happening: Attorneys for Mohammad Shibli say the incident happened on a July 29 flight from Atlanta to Fresno, California. Shibli says he was refused water, then struck in the face with an open hand while his 4-year-old son watched.

His lawyer says the confrontation unfolded in front of a full cabin.

The legal team says it will issue a formal demand letter to Delta this week.

The Passenger’s Claim: Shibli, a Palestinian Muslim, and his attorneys are asking Delta to provide training for employees about Palestine and the Palestinian people. They also say he should receive one day of Delta’s profits as compensation.

Delta’s Response: Delta says it launched an internal review as soon as it learned about the case. The airline says the flight attendant has been suspended while the investigation continues. Delta did not comment on the lawsuit directly but said it is taking the complaint “very seriously.”