Key Takeaways Starting Jan. 6, 2026, private vehicles will no longer access Mountain Road in Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.

Visitors can still reach the summit by shuttle, bicycle, or walking, while efforts aim to reduce vehicle damage.

Pavement striping begins on Jan. 6 and may limit access to the summit during this time.

Bicyclists can use the road daily during specific hours, unaffected by the road closure.

Updates about the changes will be communicated through online platforms, social media, and onsite signs.

What’s Happening: Starting Jan. 6, visitors will no longer be allowed to use private cars on Mountain Road.

The summit will still be reachable by shuttle, bicycle, or walking.

What’s Important: About 2 million people visit the park each year. Park officials say removing vehicle traffic will help reduce damage caused by the steady weight and use of cars on the mountain.

Officials said the goal is to protect the site while keeping it open and usable for the public.

“We understand this change may impact how some visitors experience the park and we are committed to prioritizing a safe and accessible experience for all visitors while also preserving the natural and historical integrity of the park,” said Beth Wheeler, the park’s acting superintendent.

The Timeline: Pavement striping is expected to begin on or after Jan. 6 and could continue through March or later into the spring.

Visitor access to the summit could be limited while work is underway.

Bicyclists will still be allowed on the road each day from 7:30 to 10 a.m. and from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., or until 6 p.m. during winter hours, outside shuttle operating times.

The park’s unpaved one-mile hiking trail will stay open and will not be impacted by the road changes.

Park officials said updates will be shared online, on social media, and through signs posted at the park.