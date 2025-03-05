Why is Fort Benning Being Renamed Again?

(The Center Square) – Two years after the sign at Fort Benning was changed to Fort Moore, the sign at the Army base in Georgia will be changed again.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Monday that the name will be Fort Benning again.

“The new name pays tribute to Corporal Fred G. Benning, who was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his extraordinary heroism in action during World War I with the U.S. Army in France in 1918,” the Pentagon said in a release. “This change underscores the installation’s storied history of service to the United States of America, honors the warfighter ethos, and recognizes the heroes who have trained at the installation for decades and will continue to train on its storied ranges.”

Fort Moore was named after Gen. Hal Moore and his wife, Julia. Moore led U.S. forces in Vietnam, according to a previous news story from the Department of Defense.

The base was initially named Fort Benning after Confederate Gen. Henry Benning. The Biden administration renamed the military base in 2023 as part of an initiative to remove the names of Confederate soldiers from military bases.

Hegseth’s first name change memo went to North Carolina, where Fort Bragg had been renamed Fort Liberty by the Biden administration and was returned to its original albeit after a different person.

Fort Bragg is in honor of Pfc. Roland Bragg from World War II. Bragg, of Sabattus, Maine, was born in 1923 and assigned to the 513th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 17th Airborne Division of the 18th Airborne Corps, the Pentagon said. The original name was for Gen. Braxton Bragg, who was honored for his courageous acts in the Mexican-American war, according to previous reports.