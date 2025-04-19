6,900 Jobs Were Created in Georgia in March

Share

(The Center Square) – The health care and social assistance sectors added 3,100 jobs in Georgia in March, outpacing other industries in job creation over the past year, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.

The state added 6,900 net jobs in March. The second largest sector is information which reported 2,400 additional positions, the department said Thursday.

The most significant losses for March are in the transportation and warehouse industry, with a 3,200 decline, followed by accommodation and food services at 1,100.

Health care employers led in job creation over the past 12 months, creating 22,500 jobs, five time more than the next largest sector, local government, which added 4,200.

The most significant decrease over the year is in the administrative and support services industry at 8,700, according to the department.

The Peach State’s job overall count increased by 23,100 over the year to 4,979,500.

“Georgia’s job market is full of opportunity, with nearly 5 million jobs and three openings for every Georgian,” said Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes.

The unemployment rate for March is 3.6%, six-tenths lower than the 4.4% national rate. The number of initial claims declined by 1,168 but is still up 1,449 when compared to last year, the department said.

The labor force shrunk by 6,619 in March and is down 2,928 for the year, according to the labor department.