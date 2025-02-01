What Happened to 104.7 The Fish?

If you turned on the radio this morning expecting to hear The Fish 104.7, you may have been surprised—Atlanta’s longtime Christian music station is no longer on the air.

🎵 What’s Happening: As of January 31, The Fish 104.7 has signed off. The station, which played contemporary Christian music in Atlanta for 24 years, was sold by Salem Media Group to Educational Media Foundation, the organization behind the national K-LOVE network.

💔 Why It Matters: The Fish 104.7 has been a beloved part of Atlanta’s Christian community for more than two decades, offering uplifting music, faith-based conversations, and a familiar connection for thousands of listeners.

📡 What’s Next: While The Fish is gone, the future of 104.7 FM remains unclear. K-LOVE is already on 106.7 FM in Atlanta, so it’s uncertain whether the network will keep both stations or make changes.

For now, if you’re looking for Christian music, K-LOVE remains an option at 106.7 FM or online.