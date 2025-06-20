The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge will remain undisturbed after The Conservation Fund purchased land where Twin Pines Minerals had proposed a controversial mining operation.

🌿 Why It Matters: The Okefenokee is one of Georgia’s largest natural attractions, drawing nearly 725,000 visitors annually and generating an estimated $64.7 million for the surrounding counties’ economies.

🏞️ What Happened: The Conservation Fund announced it has acquired both the land and mineral rights from Twin Pines Minerals, effectively ending a six-year dispute over mining near the refuge’s eastern border.

💧 The Issue: Environmental groups expressed concerns that mining along Trail Ridge could potentially affect water levels in the swamp. The mining proposal had generated more than 250,000 public comments to regulatory agencies.

🦅 About the Refuge: The Okefenokee spans approximately 438,000 acres and provides habitat for numerous species including alligators, black bears, and several endangered or threatened species such as wood storks and red-cockaded woodpeckers.

🗣️ Public Response: A 2024 survey indicated strong support among Georgia voters for protecting the Okefenokee from mining activities, with at least 19 local governments across the state passing resolutions supporting the refuge’s protection.

The Southern Environmental Law Center was among several organizations that had opposed the mining project since it was first proposed.

Who Bought The Land?: The Conservation Fund is a group that helps protect nature like forests, rivers, and farms across the United States. They work with communities to save land and make sure people can enjoy and use it for things like hiking, farming, and clean water.

