Update On Crane That Tipped Over in Savannah

A fallen crane led to an emergency response on Hutchinson Island, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The Details: The Savannah Fire Department responded to an overturned piling crane at 1 Resort Drive on Hutchinson Island on Monday, Aug. 26 just after noon. Concerns about a potential entrapment or injury prompted the rapid deployment of emergency crews.

Upon arrival, Savannah Fire Department crews found the crane on its side, partially submerged in water. After consulting with the site supervisor from Merk Construction, it was confirmed that the crane operator had safely exited, and all workers were accounted for. No injuries or entrapments occurred.

In Context: The incident involved hazardous materials, leading the Savannah Fire Department to call in specialized Hazardous Materials teams. These teams effectively contained the spill, which involved less than 100 gallons of fuel, preventing further environmental damage.

Moran, an environmental cleanup service, was brought in to handle the containment and cleanup. Once Moran’s team arrived, the situation was officially handed over to them for further management.

