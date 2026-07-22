President Donald Trump will be in Marietta this afternoon to pitch Georgia families on a new federal program that deposits $1,000 into a savings account for every child born in the past two years.

What’s happening: Trump is scheduled to speak at Wheeler High School in Cobb County at 3 p.m. The visit centers on “Trump Accounts,” a federally funded investment program for children under 18 that launched July 4.

What the program does: Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged savings accounts, meaning money in them is not taxed the same way a standard investment account would be. Children born between 2025 and 2028 each receive a $1,000 federal deposit to open their account. The U.S. Treasury says more than 6 million accounts have been opened since the program started. Congress created the accounts through a law called the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The tradeoffs: The same law also cut funding to Medicaid, the government health insurance program for low-income people, and SNAP, the federal food stamp program. Critics say the accounts do not help families who need money now for food and housing.

What they’re saying: Democratic Party of Georgia spokesperson Ellie Schwartz said Republican candidates in the state will have to stand by Trump and his policies.

The path forward: Multiple news outlets are expected to carry live coverage of Trump’s speech at Wheeler High School this afternoon.