President Donald Trump will be in Marietta this afternoon to pitch Georgia families on a new federal program that deposits $1,000 into a savings account for every child born in the past two years.
What’s happening: Trump is scheduled to speak at Wheeler High School in Cobb County at 3 p.m. The visit centers on “Trump Accounts,” a federally funded investment program for children under 18 that launched July 4.
What the program does: Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged savings accounts, meaning money in them is not taxed the same way a standard investment account would be. Children born between 2025 and 2028 each receive a $1,000 federal deposit to open their account. The U.S. Treasury says more than 6 million accounts have been opened since the program started. Congress created the accounts through a law called the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”
The tradeoffs: The same law also cut funding to Medicaid, the government health insurance program for low-income people, and SNAP, the federal food stamp program. Critics say the accounts do not help families who need money now for food and housing.
What they’re saying: Democratic Party of Georgia spokesperson Ellie Schwartz said Republican candidates in the state will have to stand by Trump and his policies.
The path forward: Multiple news outlets are expected to carry live coverage of Trump’s speech at Wheeler High School this afternoon.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.