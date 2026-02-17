Listen to this post

President Donald Trump will speak in Floyd County on Thursday, focusing on economic issues and affordability.

Why It Matters: The president’s visit comes as residents across north Georgia continue to face rising costs for groceries, housing, and everyday expenses.

What’s Happening: Trump will deliver remarks on the economy, according to multiple sources familiar with his schedule.

Catch Up Quick: The visit follows Trump’s endorsement last week of Clay Fuller, the district attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, in the special election to fill the Congressional seat previously held by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

More than 20 candidates have entered the race for Georgia’s 14th District.