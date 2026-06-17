Two children died Sunday evening when a van and a truck collided at a busy intersection in Morgan County, leaving four others hurt and a community shaken.

What Happened: The Georgia State Patrol says the crash happened about 7 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Sandy Creek Road and state Route 83, near the Valero Convenience Store — known locally as the “Country Store.”

According to Georgia State Patrol Sergeant Michael Screws, a Honda Odyssey van pulled into the path of a Dodge Ram truck traveling south on Route 83. The truck struck the van on its side. The force of the impact sent the van off the road, where it hit an AT&T power box and a utility pole, according to the Georgia State Patrol report.

The People Involved: Victoria Derbecker, 33, of Carrollton, was driving the van. She was traveling with five children — a 13-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, and an infant boy who is celebrating his first birthday this week.

Noah Fouche, 29, and his wife Chloe Fouche, 32, of Midville, were in the Dodge Ram with their infant.

The 13-year-old girl and the 9-year-old boy died at the scene, according to Georgia State Patrol. The 6-year-old, the 11-year-old, and both adults in the truck were hurt. Screws says the two infants were not injured.