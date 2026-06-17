Unsurprisingly, Vernon Jones found no favor in the Republican Primary runoff election for Georgia’s Secretary of State office.
Instead, Timothy Fleming — Georgia State Representative — has taken the lead and will head to the general election in November.
This is not the first time Jones has found no success in campaigning for a statewide election. He lost the race for U.S. Senate in 2008 as a Democrat and for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022 as a Republican. His hopes to secure more Georgian votes upon switching to the Republican party have yet to serve him well.
Both candidates strongly campaigned for tighter election security and cracking down on voter fraud. But Fleming’s margin of victory shows Georgia republicans are still distrustful of the state’s answer to Aaron Burr and solidly rejected Jones as a Republican candidate.
It wasn’t until 2020 that Jones openly endorsed President Trump at the Republican national convention, and it wouldn’t be until 2021 that Jones formally switched to the Republican party.
Although claiming to switch parties to back better election security — vouching for limited paper ballots and strong voter I.D. requirements — the timing of him hopping on the Republican bus conveniently preceded his campaign for Georgia Secretary of State.
While Jones hopped on the Trump train, his past scandals and history as a democrat were not enough to convince Georgia Republicans — a majority of whom are Trump supporters — to put Jones in charge of counting votes in the Peach State.
There are a ton of voters who pay as much attention to the campaign itself as my six-year-old pays to his napkin at dinner. It just doesn’t come to mind.
Anna Takle
Anna Takle is a writer for The Georgia Sun and a recent graduate from the University of Georgia. She is passionate about blending her background in psychology with understanding the community around her, seeking to keep the public informed and connected. Reared in Pike County, Georgia, she enjoys time on her family farm, blogging, and writing newsletters for Eagles Way Church in Griffin.
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