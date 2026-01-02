The Georgia Lottery announced three $1 million winners on New Year’s Day through its Georgia Millionaire second-chance drawing.

What’s Happening: The three winners live in College Park, Grovetown and Lawrenceville. The lottery selected them randomly and announced the winners at midnight on January 1. The winners can remain anonymous under Georgia law.

What’s Important: Players entered the drawing by submitting non-winning Georgia Millionaire scratch-off tickets. The game also offers $10,000 instant cash prizes. Players can buy tickets at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide.

How The Game Works: Georgia Millionaire is a scratch-off ticket game. Players who don’t win instantly can enter their tickets into a second-chance drawing. The lottery held the drawing for three $1 million prizes on New Year’s Day.

About The Lottery: The Georgia Lottery has returned more than $30.2 billion to the state for education since it started. All lottery profits fund specific education programs. More than 2.25 million students have received HOPE scholarships. More than 2.2 million 4-year-olds have attended Georgia’s voluntary prekindergarten program.