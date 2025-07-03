SWAT officers rescued an 8-year-old boy unharmed after a tense standoff at a southwest Atlanta home ended tragically early Thursday morning.

What Happened: Atlanta police responded to reports of shots fired at a home on Burbank Drive SW around 1:10 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they heard a gunshot from inside the house.

Police found a woman and a child outside and brought them to safety. The woman identified herself as the wife of the man inside and told officers her husband was experiencing a mental health crisis following a family member’s death. She also informed police that their 8-year-old son remained inside with the man.

🚔 Why It Matters: When a child is trapped inside during a police standoff, every second counts.

🛡️ The Response: Officers quickly established a perimeter around the home and called in SWAT teams. Despite multiple attempts to contact the man using a loudspeaker, they received no response.

After securing search and arrest warrants, SWAT officers entered the home. They found the 8-year-old boy safe in a separate room. The man was discovered deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

🔍 What’s Next: Police say this information is preliminary as their investigation continues. No additional injuries were reported during the incident.