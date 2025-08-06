(The Center Square) – Five soldiers were shot Wednesday morning at Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia following an active shooter incident on the installation, the base confirmed.

Base officials said the suspect was apprehended at 11:35 a.m. local time Wednesday, ending the threat to the community. He has been identified as Quornelius Radford, a soldier at the base who had not seen combat. Injured soldiers were “treated on-site” and transferred to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment.

Their condition was unknown at time of publication.

The base statement detailing the sequence of events said, “Law enforcement was dispatched for a possible shooting in the 2nd ABCT complex at 10:56 a.m. The shooter was apprehended at 11:35 a.m. The installation was locked down at 11:04 a.m. and Fort Stewart lifted the lockdown of the main cantonment area at 12:10 p.m. 2nd ABCT complex is still locked down.”

Base officials say the incident remains under investigation and will not release more information “until the investigation is complete.”

Gov. Brian Kemp on social media said he was in close contact with law enforcement.

He wrote, “As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart. We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same.”

Fort Stewart is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, approximately 15,000 active-duty Army soldiers, 400 other military members, and about 16,000 active-duty family members.

The base is located in Hinesville, Ga., about 30 miles southwest of Savannah.

Support The Free Press "Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost." -Thomas Jefferson Email Please wait... Thank you for signing up!

Author Profile Related Posts Sarah Roderick-Fitch | The Center Square Sarah Roderick-Fitch is The Center Square’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Editor. She has previously worked as an editor, and has been a contributing writer for several publications. In addition to writing and editing, Sarah spent nearly a decade working for non-profit, public policy organizations in the Washington, DC area. Sarah Roderick-Fitch | The Center Square #molongui-disabled-link Suspect Apprehended in Fort Stewart Shooting

Sarah Roderick-Fitch | The Center Square #molongui-disabled-link Military Blackhawk Helicopter Collides With American Airlines Plane