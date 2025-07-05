Rescue teams are still looking for a 30-year-old man who fell off a jet ski and disappeared under the water at Lake Sinclair. Boats with sonar, underwater robots, and dogs are helping in the search.
What’s Happening: Rescue crews paused their search overnight but started again at daylight. Multiple agencies, including Baldwin County Fire, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Natural Resources, are working together.
- Sonar-equipped boats and underwater drones scan the lake.
- Cadaver dogs are also helping to find the missing man.
Why It Matters: This search affects everyone who uses Lake Sinclair. It serves as a reminder of how quickly accidents can happen on the water and why safety matters for all boaters and swimmers.
Safety Alert: Boaters near Optimus Island should avoid the area or move slowly at idle speed to keep rescue teams safe and clear.
