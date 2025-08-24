A twin‑engine Cessna went down Saturday night near the 900 block of Nelson Road in Baldwin County, killing the pilot and his dog.

What’s Happening

The Cessna 310 crashed into a wooded area on Georgia State Route 212.

Baldwin County fire, sheriff’s deputies, a drone unit and Atrium EMS responded.

Between the Lines: The cause of the crash is still unknown. Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigators are expected on Sunday to take over the probe.

What’s Next?: Federal investigators will look for mechanical issues, weather factors or human error to prevent future tragedies.