Georgia’s elected leaders from both parties condemned attacks on state lawmakers in Minnesota Saturday. Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin. Photo by Minnesota Senate Media Services.

Former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were killed Saturday morning by a gunman impersonating a police officer. Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were also shot in their home in a separate incident but are expected to survive.

The 57-year-old suspect, Vance Boelter, was arrested Sunday evening. Police say the man left behind a manifesto and a target list that included dozens of Minnesota Democrats as well as abortion providers and other advocates for reproductive rights.

Boelter is a Christian who voted for President Donald Trump and opposes abortion and LGBTQ rights, according to interviews with his childhood friend and videos of his sermons posted online, the Minnesota Reformer reported.

“There is no place in America for political violence of any kind,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement, calling the suspect a “madman.”

“The news of the assassination of one Minnesota lawmaker and her husband and the shooting of another lawmaker and his wife is both horrific and terrible for the entire country,” he said.

In separate but similarly worded statements, Georgia state Senate Democrats and Republicans also condemned political violence.

“Political violence has no place in our democracy,” reads a statement from the Senate Democratic Caucus. “Gun violence has no place in our country. As we enter this weekend, we stand firm in our conviction that political violence has no place in American democracy. And we condemn any person who urges the use of force or violence to solve any political dispute.”

The Senate GOP statement contained the same sentiment but made no mention of guns.

“There is no place in America for political violence,” their statement reads. “In a constitutional republic, we settle our differences through debate, elections and the rule of law, not violence. Those who resort to the use of violence and force to advance political agendas are enemies of freedom and must be held accountable.”

Georgia’s House leaders were also unified in their condemnation of the attack.

“There is absolutely no room for this kind of violence and hatred in our nation, and we must all remain united in our commitment to condemn and root out these acts of evil whenever and wherever they occur,” said House Speaker Jon Burns, a Newington Republican.

House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley, a Columbus Democrat, also called for prayers for the families.

“Our hearts break for the families of Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, and for Senator John Hoffman and his wife, who were horrifically shot last night in a targeted attack,” Hugley said. “It is an unspeakable tragedy when those who have dedicated their lives to public service are targeted because of their positions. We must reject extremism, violence, and the politics of hate at every turn.”

Georgia lawmakers from both parties have been victims of threats in recent years, including so-called swatting attacks in which criminals report a false crime in an effort to have armed police raid the target’s home.

