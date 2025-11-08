A tiny kitten who vanished after a deadly interstate crash has been found alive and well, ending a month of desperate searching.

What’s Happening: Strawberry Shortcake, one of two kittens missing since an Oct. 13 crash on I-85 that killed multiple people, walked into a trap set by Furkids rescue volunteers Thursday. A woman living about a mile from the crash site called after the small cat showed up at her home two days earlier.

What’s Important: The kitten’s microchip confirmed her identity at Veterinary Emergency Group. She lost 20% of her body weight but is otherwise healthy and will return to her foster family to recover.

Between the Lines: Strawberry Shortcake was one of 37 cats being transported to a Vermont shelter when the multi-car accident happened. The crash destroyed the transport van and sent frightened cats fleeing into the surrounding area. Thirty-five cats were recovered in the days after the crash, but Strawberry Shortcake and another kitten named Birch remained missing.

Catch Up Quick: Furkids volunteers spent a month setting traps, reviewing trail camera footage, and talking with community members. The rescue organization called it “a month of searching day and night” with no sightings until this week.

What’s Next: Birch, the second missing kitten, is still unaccounted for. Anyone who spots the cat should call Furkids immediately at 706-265-5637.

The Sources: Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters.