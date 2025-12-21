A Jones County man is in critical condition after being hit by a train while walking along railroad tracks, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said.

What’s Happening: Deputies are investigating a pedestrian versus train incident that happened Saturday in Jones County.

The man was identified as Quintez Hargrove, a 29-year-old Jones County resident.

As of 6 a.m., Hargrove was listed in critical condition in the ICU.

What’s Important: Investigators say the incident appears to be an accident, but they have not made a final determination. That decision will come after investigators review camera footage from the train.

How This Affects Real People: According to preliminary information, Hargrove was walking his dog on the railroad tracks and may have been wearing earbuds while listening to music, which could have kept him from hearing the train.

The sheriff’s office said the dog was killed.

What Authorities Are Saying: The sheriff’s office warned that railroad tracks are extremely dangerous. Officials said trains cannot stop quickly and that distractions like headphones can block warning sounds, urging people to stay off tracks and stay alert.

What’s Next: The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said more updates will be shared as new information becomes available.