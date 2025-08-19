Kennesaw State researchers are building a low-cost, solar-powered system to watch dams in real time. It could catch trouble early and help keep people downstream safe.
🔔 What It Means For You: If you live near a dam or drive past one, this tech could give earlier warnings and help prevent failures. More eyes on aging dams means less risk to homes, roads, and drinking water.
🛰️ What’s Happening: A Kennesaw State team is testing a wireless monitoring network on a Gwinnett County dam. It uses long-range radios, cameras, and sensors to track tilt, movement, vibration, and water levels.
- The gear runs on solar power and can send data up to seven miles to a secure dashboard for alerts and live checks.
🧩 Between The Lines: Many Georgia dams are older than 50 years and see only yearly checks. That leaves long gaps when small cracks or shifts can turn into big problems.
- The system runs 24/7 and can work in rural places with no power or internet.
⏱️ Catch Up Fast: RugGear USA, which builds tech for tough places, is backing the project after earlier work with KSU. If the pilot works, they may expand it across Georgia and beyond.
🌉 The Big Picture: Climate extremes make floods and strain on old structures more likely. Tools like this can be scaled to bridges and overpasses, not just dams, giving local leaders a cheaper way to spot risk before it becomes disaster.
The Sources: Kennesaw State University.