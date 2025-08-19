Kennesaw State researchers are building a low-cost, solar-powered system to watch dams in real time. It could catch trouble early and help keep people downstream safe.

🔔 What It Means For You: If you live near a dam or drive past one, this tech could give earlier warnings and help prevent failures. More eyes on aging dams means less risk to homes, roads, and drinking water.

🛰️ What’s Happening: A Kennesaw State team is testing a wireless monitoring network on a Gwinnett County dam. It uses long-range radios, cameras, and sensors to track tilt, movement, vibration, and water levels.

The gear runs on solar power and can send data up to seven miles to a secure dashboard for alerts and live checks.

🧩 Between The Lines: Many Georgia dams are older than 50 years and see only yearly checks. That leaves long gaps when small cracks or shifts can turn into big problems.

The system runs 24/7 and can work in rural places with no power or internet.

⏱️ Catch Up Fast: RugGear USA, which builds tech for tough places, is backing the project after earlier work with KSU. If the pilot works, they may expand it across Georgia and beyond.

🌉 The Big Picture: Climate extremes make floods and strain on old structures more likely. Tools like this can be scaled to bridges and overpasses, not just dams, giving local leaders a cheaper way to spot risk before it becomes disaster.

The Sources: Kennesaw State University.