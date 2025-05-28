Michael Sumler, known to fans as “Chicago Mike,” died late Saturday night in a car crash on Veterans Memorial Highway near Buckner Road in Mableton. He was 71.

Sumler was a longtime member of Kool & The Gang, the legendary funk and R&B group. He was behind the wheel when his car collided with another vehicle just before midnight. Police say he died at the scene.

🎤 What We Know: Sumler spent more than three decades with Kool & The Gang, where he was known for energizing crowds and connecting with fans. He was celebrated for his ability to energize crowds and connect with fans, spending over three decades with the band. He was influential beyond the stage, actively mentoring younger musicians and fostering their success in the music industry.

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens issued a statement mourning Sumler’s death, saying, “His style and energy added flare and excitement to Kool and the Gang for decades. The city of Mableton, council members and I join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss.”

🧠 Why It Matters: Sumler’s death marks the loss of a key figure in American music. His contributions to Kool & The Gang helped shape the sound of funk and R&B.

📅 What’s Next: Friends say they are waiting to hear from Sumler’s family, many of whom still live in Chicago, before making memorial arrangements.

Tips for Reading and Understanding The News Just because you don’t want to hear it doesn’t mean it isn’t real

Just because you don’t want it to be true doesn’t make it false

Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening

Just because it makes you uncomfortable doesn’t make it bad journalism. Our minds tend to reject news and ideas that we don’t like or don’t understand. When you read the news, realize that the tendency to reject it often says more about your emotions than the facts themselves. When you read something that challenges your beliefs or makes you uneasy, pause before dismissing it. Ask yourself: Is this based on verified information?

Am I reacting to the facts, or to how the facts make me feel?

What evidence would I need to change my mind? Understanding the news means moving past gut reactions and seeking clarity, not comfort. Reality doesn’t adjust itself to your preferences—and neither should your perception of it.