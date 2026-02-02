Listen to this post

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Monday morning in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

What’s Happening: The groundhog emerged from his burrow at Gobbler’s Knob at dawn on Groundhog Day. Seeing his shadow means six more weeks of winter, according to tradition.

What’s Important: Phil has made his prediction every February 2 since 1887. Thousands of people travel to the western Pennsylvania town each year for the event.

The Tradition: Groundhog Day comes from a German tradition that Pennsylvania immigrants brought to America in the 1800s. The legend says a groundhog seeing its shadow on February 2 means winter continues. No shadow means early spring.

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle handles Phil and announces his prediction each year.