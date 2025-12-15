B.T. Clark, publisher of The Georgia Sun, has released his first book—a collection that examines modern life through the lens of a journalist who has been covering Georgia for over 20 years.

What’s Happening: “Principles Are Like Pants: You Ought to Have Some” is now available from Sun Publishing. Clark, an award-winning journalist with over 20 years of experience, draws on his career covering Georgia to explore topics ranging from technology frustrations to severe weather, from economic trends like shrinkflation to everyday annoyances like drivers who leave their high beams on.

What’s Inside: The book covers a wide range of subjects. Clark writes about the challenges of parenting young children, including bedtime struggles. He offers political observations that critique both major parties. He examines why basic civility and common courtesy seem to have disappeared from public life.

The collection also addresses more serious topics. Clark writes about personal experiences with loss and infertility.

Throughout the book, Clark returns to a central argument: most of our problems stem from people forgetting basic principles—treating others with respect, taking responsibility, and being considerate of those around them.

About the Author: Clark served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years before founding The Georgia Sun. His weekly column, “The Clark Chronicles,” appears in the publication.

The Big Picture: The book presents Clark’s observations on Southern culture and American life more broadly, mixing humor with commentary on social and political issues.

Where to Get It: The book is available in hardback, paperback, Amazon Kindle, and E-Pub formats. You can purchase it on Amazon or from The Georgia Sun directly.