Georgia Power and the Atlanta Falcons want to see your holiday lights and decorations.

What’s Happening: The two organizations are running a holiday lights contest from Nov. 28 through Dec. 12 where Georgians can win prizes by sharing their festive displays or community service projects on Instagram.

What’s Important: The grand prize winner gets four sideline tickets to the Falcons vs. Saints game in January, a $5,000 donation to their chosen charity, a hotel stay in Atlanta and other gifts.

How to Enter: Follow @ga_power on Instagram, comment on the Nov. 28 contest post explaining why you’re lighting up the holidays, tag two friends and post a festive photo using #GeorgiaPower and #ShowYourGlow.

What Happens Next: Finalists will be announced Dec. 15. The public can vote for their favorite from Dec. 15-22. The winner will be announced Dec. 27.

The Other Prizes: Second place wins a $2,000 charity donation and admission to a local holiday light show. Third through fifth place winners get light show admission and energy savings kits. All winners receive surprise items from the Falcons.

Holiday Safety Tips: Georgia Power recommends using LED lights that use 50% less energy, checking wires for damage before use, not overloading outlets, using timers for decorations and never leaving space heaters unattended.

The Sources: Georgia Power.