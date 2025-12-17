Georgia Lottery players around the state picked up major wins over the weekend, including multiple $50,000 Powerball prizes and a Fantasy 5 jackpot worth more than $327,000.

What’s Happening: Three Georgia Lottery players won $50,000 each in the Dec. 13 Powerball drawing.

The winning tickets were sold at Robinson & Sons on Commerce Place in Tallapoosa, Marathon on Riverside Drive in Macon, and QuikTrip on South Cobb Drive in Smyrna.

What’s Important: Each ticket matched four white-ball numbers and the Powerball.

In the Fantasy 5 drawing held Dec. 13, a Lithonia resident won the $327,422 jackpot after matching all five numbers. The winning numbers were 09-15-16-38-40, and the ticket was purchased using the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

Another player won $30,000 in the Dec. 12 Mega Millions drawing. That ticket, which matched four white-ball numbers and the Mega Ball, was purchased at a Publix on McGinnis Ferry Road in Suwanee. The next Mega Millions drawing is Dec. 16, with an estimated jackpot of $80 million.

Players also claimed big wins through Diggi Games on the Georgia Lottery website and mobile app. A Canton resident won $467,153 playing Cats Jackpot on Dec. 13. A Marietta player won $194,152 playing Cleopatra Clusters Jackpot on Dec. 12. A player in Sumner won $16,360 playing Jackpot Spectacular on Dec. 12.