A 2-year-old boy from Georgia was killed Sunday after a 4-year-old family member found a loaded, unsecured gun inside a car parked outside a Kissimmee, Florida, vacation rental. The two-year-old has been identified as Brayden Tennyson.

What happened: The family had just arrived at an Airbnb on Scrapbook Street in Kissimmee after driving down from Louisville. The adults were outside the car and had not yet gone inside when they heard a gunshot from inside the vehicle. The 4-year-old had gotten back into the car and found a handgun that was not holstered or secured in any way. Brayden was shot.

What’s new: Emergency responders reached the scene just before 4 p.m. and Brayden was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation: Osceola County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are handling the case. The Medical Examiner’s Office and Florida’s Department of Children and Families have both been notified. No arrests have been announced. Sheriff’s officials say 911 calls and other records from the scene are not being released while the investigation is active.

The path forward: Anyone seeking records from the investigation can submit a request through the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office public records portal at osceolasheriff.org. Officials have not said when those records will be available.