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Keep Cobb Beautiful is hosting a community cleanup on Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at three locations across Cobb County. Supplies will be provided.

What’s Happening: The event is part of the Greatest American Cleanup, a national effort connected to America’s 250th anniversary celebration. Volunteers will clean up neighborhoods and parks.

What’s Important: Three district locations are open for sign-up:

– District 2: Fair Oaks Community Garden, 1465 W. Booth Road Ext. SW, Marietta, near the basketball courts

– District 3: Shaw Park, 900 Shaw Park Road, Marietta

– District 4: Walmart, 1133 East-West Connector, Mableton, with a caravan to other locations to follow

The Path Forward: Keep America Beautiful, the national organization behind the cleanup, has set a goal of removing 25 billion pieces of litter from parks, waterways, and public spaces by July 4, 2026.