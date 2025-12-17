A car drove into a Kroger store in Athens on Tuesday morning, turning the self-checkout area into a crash scene and injuring four people.

What’s Happening: The crash occurred at the Kroger on Alps Road. A car broke through the front entrance and ended up inside the store near the self-checkout lanes, knocking over checkout equipment and scattering merchandise across the floor.

What’s Important: Four people were injured and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders arrived at the store to help those hurt and secure the scene.

The Investigation: Police are working to determine what caused the crash. The driver’s identity has not been released, and authorities have not said whether charges are expected.