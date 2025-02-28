A man was found dead in Lake Lanier near the Six Mile Creek boat ramp Thursday evening, according to Forsyth County authorities.

Body Found in Lake Lanier

February 28, 2025
What Happened?: Deputies responded to a 911 call about a body floating in the water around 6:30 p.m. Forsyth County firefighters pulled the man to shore, where he was pronounced dead.

What We Know: Investigators identified the man as 56-year-old Murtuza Sayani of Lilburn. Authorities say the death was intentional, and no foul play is suspected.

What’s Next: No further details have been released. If you or someone you know needs help, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 988.


