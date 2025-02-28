Body Found in Lake Lanier

A man was found dead in Lake Lanier near the Six Mile Creek boat ramp Thursday evening, according to Forsyth County authorities.

What Happened?: Deputies responded to a 911 call about a body floating in the water around 6:30 p.m. Forsyth County firefighters pulled the man to shore, where he was pronounced dead.

What We Know: Investigators identified the man as 56-year-old Murtuza Sayani of Lilburn. Authorities say the death was intentional, and no foul play is suspected.

What’s Next: No further details have been released. If you or someone you know needs help, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 988.