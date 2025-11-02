Flights out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are running nearly two hours late as staffing problems slow down operations.

What’s Happening: The Federal Aviation Administration reports average delays of 98 minutes across the board. Some flights are delayed up to two hours and 25 minutes.

What’s Important: Every flight heading to a US destination is affected by the delays. Travelers should expect significant wait times and plan accordingly.

Between the Lines: The staffing shortage is creating a ripple effect across the country’s busiest airport. With Hartsfield-Jackson serving as a major hub for connecting flights, delays here can impact travel plans nationwide.

What This Means for Travelers: Passengers flying out today onward should arrive extra early and check their flight status before heading to the airport. Those with tight connections may want to contact their airlines about rebooking options.

The Big Picture: Hartsfield-Jackson handles more than 100 million passengers each year, making it the world’s busiest airport. When staffing problems hit here, the impact spreads far beyond Georgia as travelers miss connections and airlines scramble to adjust schedules across their networks.

The Sources: Federal Aviation Administration.