1-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle at Paulding County Home

A one-year-old child died Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle at a home in Paulding County, as parents desperately tried to save their baby’s life.

The Details: Deputies rushed to a home on Mike Path around 7 a.m. after receiving a call about a child struck by a vehicle. Despite immediate CPR efforts by the parents and emergency medical care from Paulding County Fire and Metro Atlanta Emergency Medical Services, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragic accident happened at the family’s residence, where both parents remained to speak with investigators. Detectives are interviewing family members, who authorities say are fully cooperating with the investigation.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about this case to contact their Juvenile Division.