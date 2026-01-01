Key Takeaways The U.S. Postal Service now postmarks mail based on processing dates, not when customers drop it off.

This change affects time-sensitive mail such as ballots and tax returns, potentially making some items invalid if postmarked late.

The new rule clarifies the meaning of postmarks and impacts last-minute filers.

USPS officials state that this reinforces existing practices rather than implementing new changes.

Cutoff times for same-day postmarking are not publicly specified and may vary by facility.

The U.S. Postal Service changed how it dates mail on Dec. 24, marking letters and packages with when they get processed instead of when people drop them off.

What’s Happening: The postal service updated its rule book to clarify that postmarks show the date mail enters processing facilities, not when customers mail items. Mail dropped off late in the day may get the next business day’s date stamp.

What’s Important: This affects time-sensitive mail like ballots, tax returns and legal documents where postmark dates determine if items meet deadlines. Items that previously got same-day postmarks may now carry later dates.

How This Affects Real People: People mailing ballots on election day or tax returns on April 15 may find their mail postmarked after the deadline, potentially making it invalid. This particularly impacts last-minute filers who rely on postmark dates to meet requirements.

What Changed: The new rule clarifies that postmarks reflect processing dates rather than collection dates. Previously, the postal service aimed to postmark mail on the day customers deposited it.

What USPS Says: Postal officials say this codifies existing practice rather than changing operations. They claim the update makes clear what postmarks actually represent — when mail enters the processing system.

The Process: According to the postal service, mail collected after processing cutoff times at postal facilities gets the next business day’s postmark. The exact cutoff times vary by facility and are not publicly specified.

What’s Still Unknown: The postal service has not released specific cutoff times for when same-day postmarking ends at different facilities. Local post offices may have different processing schedules.